Union Bank advocates for environmental restoration

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, has reemphasised the need to preserve and restore the global habitat through sustainable environmental practices.

This clarion call by the bank was made during an event organised in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation.

The event was to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day.

The programme, held on June 5, 2024 at the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos State, brought together various stakeholders, including environmental rights activists, international partner agencies, corporate institutions, government agencies, and students of select secondary schools, to deliberate and engage in activities marking World Environment Day.

One of the main events on the day was a tree-planting exercise involving various participants and stakeholder representatives.

The tree-planting activity was in keeping with this year’s celebration theme: “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” advocating for the rejuvenation and revitalisation of land devastated by deforestation, erosion, and desertification globally and in Nigeria in particular.

Speaking during the programme, Patricia Iwhewhe, Head of Citizenship and Sustainability at Union Bank, echoed the importance of preserving our environment.

According to Iwhewhe: “Land degradation and erosion are not things stakeholders and policymakers can afford to ignore or gloss over.

“We all must get involved in helping restore and reclaim parts of our environment badly impacted by deforestation and desertification.

“Union Bank, as a sustainability champion committed to the preservation of our dear planet, appreciates and recognises the responsibility we have as humanity to look after our environment.

“We will continue to support and participate in programs dedicated to protecting and enriching our precious habitat.

“Stakeholders like the Nigerian Conservation Foundation have also been invaluable partners in progress and are at the forefront of helping to preserve and protect nature and its resources.

“This has served to not only improve the quality of human life but also to sustain present and future generations.

“NCF’s advocacy over the decades has positively impacted and influenced Nigeria’s environmental policy.

“Union Bank will continue to be a dependable ally in supporting this noble cause of environmental preservation.

“Union Bank, through its diverse range of projects and interventions, has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to bequeathing a safer, healthier, and more sustainable environment.

“The bank’s tangible contributions serve as a beacon of hope, inspiring a brighter and more sustainable future for all.”