Tyson Fury back in training ahead of Usyk rematch

British heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury, has returned to training to seek “redemption” against Oleksandr Usyk after losing his unbeaten record and undisputed heavyweight title by split decision.



The 35-year-old boxer returned to training with the aim of regaining his championship status after losing a split decision (115-112, 114-113 and 113-114) to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk last month.



Usyk (unbeaten with 22 wins, 14 KOs) and Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) will meet again in Saudi Arabia on 21 December after the Ukrainian became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world by winning a split decision in their first meeting in the Gulf kingdom last month.



The Ukrainian became the first man in the four-belt era (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF) to unify all four of the division’s belts, ending the Briton’s dream of becoming the undisputed king of the heavyweight division.



Speaking for the first time since their clash, Fury posted a video on social media of himself hitting a punching bag before vowing revenge.



“Hi guys, Tyson Fury here. Back in the gym as you can see,” he said on his Instalgram account.



“Counting down the days until I get my revenge against Usyk. December 21st will be my moment,” said the Wythenshawe-born boxer.

“I’ve done everything in boxing, but I’ve never come back from a defeat. And I relish the chance to come back and redeem myself. Stand up! December 21st is all mine. Undisputed, here we come,” said the boxer, who will be 36 (his birthday is in August) when he fights in the Middle East.



In a caption accompanying the post, Fury said he knew why he lost to the 37-year-old Ukrainian. “The road to redemption is all mine. I know what I have to do, I have seen my shortcomings and believe me, I am inevitable,” he said.



Britain’s Lennox Lewis was the last man to unify the three major heavyweight belts, beating Evander Holyfield in 1999.



By the time Fury and Usyk meet in December, Usyk could be stripped of the IBF belt for failing to meet his mandatory challenger. This means that the undisputed title would not be on the line as it was last month.