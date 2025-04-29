Tinubu congratulates Canadian Prime Minister Mark Joseph Carney

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mark Joseph Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory in the recent Canadian parliamentary elections and his election as the 24th Prime Minister.

President Tinubu acknowledged the significance of the hard-fought electoral triumph at a time when the country needs a leader with a wealth of experience.

Carney, a seasoned economist, was Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008-2013) and the Bank of England (2013-2020).

The President hopes that Carney’s banking and governance experience will guide the country at this crucial moment in its history.

President Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening relations between the two nations, particularly in education, climate change, and migration.

The President looks forward to establishing a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with Prime Minister Carney’s government, building on the goodwill and cooperation established under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

