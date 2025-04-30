PDP to drag Oborevwori, Okowa, others to court over defection

The national leadership of Peoples Democratic Party has instructed its Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, to prepare legal processes to take the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the party’s former vice-presidential candidate, and the entire PDP structure in Delta to court for defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Addressing journalists after the first meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, for the year, Acting National Chairman, Amb Umar Damagum, explained that the party was prepared to challenge the defection legally to reclaim its mandate, as the officials were initially elected under the PDP platform.

The Chairman further disclosed that the party has tasked Emma Ogidi, the Caretaker Chairman for the South-South zone, with taking over the leadership structure of the Delta State PDP.

Ogidi is also to search for new party leaders, while disregarding the existing leadership under Chief Dan Orbih.

On April 23, 2025, a dramatic defection saw Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Oborevwori, and the entire PDP structure in Delta State join the APC.

This marked a significant shift in one of the PDP’s strongholds.

In a major political realignment, Delta’s Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, state commissioners, local government chairmen, and the state’s grassroots machinery all joined the APC after a closed-door meeting in Asaba, which was reportedly influenced by the political changes known as the “Hurricane Tinubu”.

This defection has raised concerns of a potential drift toward a one-party state, according to opposition claims.

Meanwhile, the PDP has scheduled its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting for May 27, to further discuss the developments.

