Police, Army, DSS destroy IPOB camp, shrine in Ebonyi

Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army and Department of State Services have stormed a camp at Eke-agbebor Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State said to belong to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

This spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, made this known in a statement.

In the statement on Thursday, Onovwakpoyeya, a Superintendent of Police, noted that the team also destroyed a shrine at the IPOB camp.

The statement said: “On September 13, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, tactical team operatives of the Command in a joint operation with the military and the DSS stormed an IPOB/ESN camp at Eke-agbebor Isu in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi state.

“One of the IPOB/ESN members was shot and fatally wounded, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“Two others were, however, arrested. These are Emmanuel Chinedu ‘m’, aka Patho, aged 26, and Paul Ani ‘m’, aka Osah, 38.”

In another development, Onovwakpoyeya added that another IPOB member was arrested on September 14 by residents of Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

She said that the suspect was arrested while trying to flee the community and was handed over to the police.

“The Commissioner of Police is using this opportunity to appeal to all hospitals, traditional medicine homes, chemists and all Ebonyi residents to report anyone seeking medical attention with bullet wound injuries to the nearest police station,” she stated.