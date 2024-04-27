NCoS speaks on reported one-bedroom flat for Bobrisky 

The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has made clarifications on the status of the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, in its facility.

The controversial crossdresser is currently serving a six months prison sentence over abuse of the naira notes.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, while sentencing the convict on April 12, 2024, said the judgment would be a deterrent to others who are found abusing and mutilating the naira.

However, a new platform reported that the convict occupied a newly built VIP apartment in the Kirikiri correctional centre.

Meanwhile, the NCoS in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rotimi Oladokun, on Saturday disproved the claims.

Oladokun noted that Bobrisky shared the same cell with other convicted inmates, adding that there were no en-suite or ‘one-bedroom flat’ style cells in the Custodial Centre.

The spokesman revealed that cell block infrastructure in the facility was built as shared buildings to accommodate multiple inmates.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service Lagos State Command has been drawn to some mischievous and misleading online publications.

“Without prejudice to NCoS right to seek legal redress for the libellous publication, outlined are clarification on the said issues.

“The convicted inmate, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky is currently serving a 6-month jail term for abuse and mutilation of the Naira note within the custody of the Custodial Centre in the State.

“The Convict is entitled to the reformative and rehabilitative platforms either educational and/or vocational training as provided to all inmates in custody.

“Idris has been allocated a shared cell with other convicted inmates. There are no en-suite or ‘one-bedroom flat’ style cells in our Custodial Centre as the cell blocks infrastructure are built as shared buildings, to accommodate multiple inmates.”

Oladokun further stated that the convict was remanded in a male Custodial Centre and observed all regulations and rules in place at the centre, especially concerning the dress code.

He added that Bobrisky wears male-designated correctional clothing for convicted inmates.

“Idris is being treated just as every other inmate without any special amenities or privilege accorded. All inmates are entitled to family and legal visits. These visits are monitored and regulated by NCoS. The Controller of Corrections, Lagos Command enjoins the general public to disregard the said malicious publication,” the statement added.

A source in the correctional centre had said that Bobrisky was treated equally as other inmates in the facility.

The source said the crossdresser was examined at the point of admission.

According to the official, the outcome of the examination revealed that the convict had no realignment of gender or genital organs.

Bobrisky was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. According to the commission, Bobrisky was invited due to a video report of spraying new naira notes at the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s movie titled, ‘Ajakaju’, which was held at FilmOne Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos, on March 24, 2024.

He was convicted by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Friday, April 5, 2024, after pleading guilty to the charges of naira abuse levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC filed six counts against him, with the first four counts related to naira abuse, and the last two counts concerning alleged money laundering.

Before reading the charges, the EFCC prosecutor requested the court to dismiss counts five and six.

Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the four counts of naira abuse.

Before his conviction, he asked to be pardoned, adding that he was not aware of the laws binding the naira abuse and vowed to educate his fans on social media about it.