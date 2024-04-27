Trending
Politics

Gombe LG polls: Ruling party sweeps all positions 

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments

The ruling All Progressives Congress has won all the 11 local government chairmanship and 114  councillorship seats in the council polls held in Gombe State on Saturday.

The Chairman of Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, Malam Saidu Awak, announced the results.

He said out of 19 registered political parties in the state, only five fielded candidates for the elections.

Awak noted that only the APC fielded candidates for the 114 councillorship seats.

Also Read:

Reacting to the election results, Chairman of Accord Party in Gombe State, Alhaji Mohammed Garba, said his party contested the election to prove its presence in the state.

Garba wished the election winners successful tenures.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts