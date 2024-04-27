Gombe LG polls: Ruling party sweeps all positions 

The ruling All Progressives Congress has won all the 11 local government chairmanship and 114 councillorship seats in the council polls held in Gombe State on Saturday.

The Chairman of Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, Malam Saidu Awak, announced the results.

He said out of 19 registered political parties in the state, only five fielded candidates for the elections.

Awak noted that only the APC fielded candidates for the 114 councillorship seats.

Also Read:

Reacting to the election results, Chairman of Accord Party in Gombe State, Alhaji Mohammed Garba, said his party contested the election to prove its presence in the state.

Garba wished the election winners successful tenures.