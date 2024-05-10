56 young Nigerians for 10th Mandela Washington Fellowship + Full list

The United States of America Diplomatic Mission has unveiled the list of 56 young Nigerians selected for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship programme.

The 56 going for the Mandela Washington Fellowship this year will be a part of the 10th anniversary of the programme.

According to a statement by the US Diplomatic Mission on Friday, the fellows will travel to 28 cities across the country from June 19 to August 1, 2024.

This will culminate in a summit in Washington D.C., where they will engage with US leaders in the business, government, and nonprofit sectors.

Additionally, three fellows will participate in the Professional Development Experience at a US organisation for four weeks following the summit before returning to Nigeria.

Initiated in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders stands as the cornerstone of the Young African Leaders Initiative.

The statement said the programme is a testament to the enduring US commitment to invest in Africa’s future.

The fellowship offers a comprehensive programme that includes academic coursework, leadership training, and networking opportunities.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, David J. Greene, welcomed the 56 young Nigerians chosen for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship, emphasising the rigorous selection process and their ability to lead and inspire others.

Greene highlighted the fellows’ diverse achievements and encouraged them to share their culture in the United States and use the fellowship to expand their influence in Nigeria.

He expressed appreciation to the Public Diplomacy team and the State Department for their efforts in identifying future leaders and reminded the fellows of the importance of sharing their knowledge upon return to their communities.

Since the fellowship’s inception, the US Mission in Nigeria has had the privilege of supporting 569 young Nigerian leaders through this exchange programme.

The US Mission in Nigeria eagerly anticipates the Mandela Washington Fellowship’s continued success and its positive impact in shaping Africa’s future.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is a programme of the US Department of State with funding provided by the US Government and administered by IREX.

First Name Last Name Track Institute Oluwatomisin Adeyefa Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Maryland, Baltimore County Similoluwa Olusola Leadership in Public Management Syracuse University Musa Yusuf Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame Irene David-Arinze Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University Christiana Onoja Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame Ifeoluwa Solomon Leadership in Business University of Texas at Austin Olanike Timipa-Uge Leadership in Civic Engagement Florida Gulf Coast University Murtala Abdullahi Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University Abdulsalam Ashade Leadership in Public Management Boise State University Sarah Kuponiyi Leadership in Business Jackson State University Nafisa Atiku-Abubakar Leadership in Civic Engagement The Presidential Precinct Maryam Abdulkadir Leadership in Business University of Iowa Joseph Waribugo Leadership in Civic Engagement Florida Gulf Coast University Abubakar Abdurrahaman Leadership in Civic Engagement Drexel University Obianuju Iloanya Leadership in Public Management Bridgewater State University Wale Bakare Leadership in Business University of Nevada-Reno Afeez Iyiola Leadership in Business University of Texas at Austin Ahmad Abubakar Leadership in Civic Engagement The Presidential Precinct Chioma Arum Leadership in Public Management Texas Tech University Mariam Nurudeen-Arole Leadership in Public Management Arizona State University Riliwan Amoo Leadership in Business Lehigh University Isah Dahiru Leadership in Business Drake University Saifullah Maishanu Leadership in Public Management Bridgewater State University Margaret Wonah Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Maryland, Baltimore County Chibuike Egbujiem Leadership in Business Clark Atlanta University Aisha Rilwanu Sidi Leadership in Business Lehigh University Festus Moses Leadership in Business Rutgers University Paul Olubori Kehinde Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame Nnene Bassey Leadership in Public Management Bridgewater State University Mustapha Abubakar Leadership in Business University of Iowa Basira Kankia Lawal Leadership in Public Management University of Minnesota – Twin Cities Ruth Soronnadi Leadership in Public Management Georgia State University Kingsley Kalu Leadership in Public Management University of California – Davis Rabi’A Idrees Leadership in Business University of Texas at Austin Ikechukwu Ogoegbulem Leadership in Public Management Arizona State University Yahaya Suleiman Leadership in Public Management Georgia State University Zakariyya Haruna Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University Odunayo Aliu Leadership in Civic Engagement Kansas State University Babafemi Adewumi Leadership in Business Jackson State University Michael Benjamin Leadership in Business University of Iowa Aisha Suleiman Leadership in Business Rutgers University Michael Oyalana Leadership in Business Clark Atlanta University Serena Francis Leadership in Civic Engagement Louisiana State University Iswat Badmus Leadership in Public Management Syracuse University Oluwayemisi Oluyode Leadership in Public Management Texas Tech University Oluwanifemi Ayeni Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Delaware Chidimma Ajemba Leadership in Civic Engagement Louisiana State University Michael Yusuf Leadership in Public Management Texas Tech University Hafiz Mukhtar Musa Leadership in Public Management Wayne State University James Akan Leadership in Public Management Georgia State University Esther Eze Leadership in Business Drake University Eva Chukwunelo Leadership in Civic Engagement Florida Gulf Coast University Uchenna Okoro Leadership in Business Clark Atlanta University Ibrahim Oladipo Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Delaware Arinze Ajogwu Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Georgia Roberta Oyedokun Leadership in Business Purdue University