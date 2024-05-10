56 young Nigerians for 10th Mandela Washington Fellowship + Full list
The United States of America Diplomatic Mission has unveiled the list of 56 young Nigerians selected for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship programme.
The 56 going for the Mandela Washington Fellowship this year will be a part of the 10th anniversary of the programme.
According to a statement by the US Diplomatic Mission on Friday, the fellows will travel to 28 cities across the country from June 19 to August 1, 2024.
This will culminate in a summit in Washington D.C., where they will engage with US leaders in the business, government, and nonprofit sectors.
- Deputy Vice Chancellor sacked over alleged false petition
- Court charges anti-Tinubu protester with inciting disturbance
- Even if arrest warrant was illegally obtained, Bello should appear in court — Judge
- Court charges anti-Tinubu protester with inciting disturbance
- Otti advocates for more investment in Agriculture, says It’s a shame Nigeria spent N7.8 trillion on food importing
Additionally, three fellows will participate in the Professional Development Experience at a US organisation for four weeks following the summit before returning to Nigeria.
Initiated in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders stands as the cornerstone of the Young African Leaders Initiative.
The statement said the programme is a testament to the enduring US commitment to invest in Africa’s future.
The fellowship offers a comprehensive programme that includes academic coursework, leadership training, and networking opportunities.
The Chargé d’Affaires of the US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, David J. Greene, welcomed the 56 young Nigerians chosen for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship, emphasising the rigorous selection process and their ability to lead and inspire others.
Greene highlighted the fellows’ diverse achievements and encouraged them to share their culture in the United States and use the fellowship to expand their influence in Nigeria.
He expressed appreciation to the Public Diplomacy team and the State Department for their efforts in identifying future leaders and reminded the fellows of the importance of sharing their knowledge upon return to their communities.
Since the fellowship’s inception, the US Mission in Nigeria has had the privilege of supporting 569 young Nigerian leaders through this exchange programme.
The US Mission in Nigeria eagerly anticipates the Mandela Washington Fellowship’s continued success and its positive impact in shaping Africa’s future.
The Mandela Washington Fellowship is a programme of the US Department of State with funding provided by the US Government and administered by IREX.
|First Name
|Last Name
|Track
|Institute
|Oluwatomisin
|Adeyefa
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Similoluwa
|Olusola
|Leadership in Public Management
|Syracuse University
|Musa
|Yusuf
|Leadership in Business
|University of Notre Dame
|Irene
|David-Arinze
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Michigan State University
|Christiana
|Onoja
|Leadership in Business
|University of Notre Dame
|Ifeoluwa
|Solomon
|Leadership in Business
|University of Texas at Austin
|Olanike
|Timipa-Uge
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|Murtala
|Abdullahi
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Michigan State University
|Abdulsalam
|Ashade
|Leadership in Public Management
|Boise State University
|Sarah
|Kuponiyi
|Leadership in Business
|Jackson State University
|Nafisa
|Atiku-Abubakar
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|The Presidential Precinct
|Maryam
|Abdulkadir
|Leadership in Business
|University of Iowa
|Joseph
|Waribugo
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|Abubakar
|Abdurrahaman
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Drexel University
|Obianuju
|Iloanya
|Leadership in Public Management
|Bridgewater State University
|Wale
|Bakare
|Leadership in Business
|University of Nevada-Reno
|Afeez
|Iyiola
|Leadership in Business
|University of Texas at Austin
|Ahmad
|Abubakar
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|The Presidential Precinct
|Chioma
|Arum
|Leadership in Public Management
|Texas Tech University
|Mariam
|Nurudeen-Arole
|Leadership in Public Management
|Arizona State University
|Riliwan
|Amoo
|Leadership in Business
|Lehigh University
|Isah
|Dahiru
|Leadership in Business
|Drake University
|Saifullah
|Maishanu
|Leadership in Public Management
|Bridgewater State University
|Margaret
|Wonah
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County
|Chibuike
|Egbujiem
|Leadership in Business
|Clark Atlanta University
|Aisha
|Rilwanu Sidi
|Leadership in Business
|Lehigh University
|Festus
|Moses
|Leadership in Business
|Rutgers University
|Paul Olubori
|Kehinde
|Leadership in Business
|University of Notre Dame
|Nnene
|Bassey
|Leadership in Public Management
|Bridgewater State University
|Mustapha
|Abubakar
|Leadership in Business
|University of Iowa
|Basira Kankia
|Lawal
|Leadership in Public Management
|University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
|Ruth
|Soronnadi
|Leadership in Public Management
|Georgia State University
|Kingsley
|Kalu
|Leadership in Public Management
|University of California – Davis
|Rabi’A
|Idrees
|Leadership in Business
|University of Texas at Austin
|Ikechukwu
|Ogoegbulem
|Leadership in Public Management
|Arizona State University
|Yahaya
|Suleiman
|Leadership in Public Management
|Georgia State University
|Zakariyya
|Haruna
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Michigan State University
|Odunayo
|Aliu
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Kansas State University
|Babafemi
|Adewumi
|Leadership in Business
|Jackson State University
|Michael
|Benjamin
|Leadership in Business
|University of Iowa
|Aisha
|Suleiman
|Leadership in Business
|Rutgers University
|Michael
|Oyalana
|Leadership in Business
|Clark Atlanta University
|Serena
|Francis
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Louisiana State University
|Iswat
|Badmus
|Leadership in Public Management
|Syracuse University
|Oluwayemisi
|Oluyode
|Leadership in Public Management
|Texas Tech University
|Oluwanifemi
|Ayeni
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|University of Delaware
|Chidimma
|Ajemba
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Louisiana State University
|Michael
|Yusuf
|Leadership in Public Management
|Texas Tech University
|Hafiz Mukhtar
|Musa
|Leadership in Public Management
|Wayne State University
|James
|Akan
|Leadership in Public Management
|Georgia State University
|Esther
|Eze
|Leadership in Business
|Drake University
|Eva
|Chukwunelo
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|Uchenna
|Okoro
|Leadership in Business
|Clark Atlanta University
|Ibrahim
|Oladipo
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|University of Delaware
|Arinze
|Ajogwu
|Leadership in Civic Engagement
|University of Georgia
|Roberta
|Oyedokun
|Leadership in Business
|Purdue University