56 young Nigerians for 10th Mandela Washington Fellowship + Full list

56 young Nigerians for 10th Mandela Washington Fellowship + Full list
The United States of America Diplomatic Mission has unveiled the list of 56 young Nigerians selected for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship programme.

The 56 going for the Mandela Washington Fellowship this year will be a part of the 10th anniversary of the programme.

According to a statement by the US Diplomatic Mission on Friday, the fellows will travel to 28 cities across the country from June 19 to August 1, 2024.

This will culminate in a summit in Washington D.C., where they will engage with US leaders in the business, government, and nonprofit sectors.

Additionally, three fellows will participate in the Professional Development Experience at a US organisation for four weeks following the summit before returning to Nigeria.

Initiated in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders stands as the cornerstone of the Young African Leaders Initiative.

The statement said the programme is a testament to the enduring US commitment to invest in Africa’s future.

The fellowship offers a comprehensive programme that includes academic coursework, leadership training, and networking opportunities.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, David J. Greene, welcomed the 56 young Nigerians chosen for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship, emphasising the rigorous selection process and their ability to lead and inspire others.

Greene highlighted the fellows’ diverse achievements and encouraged them to share their culture in the United States and use the fellowship to expand their influence in Nigeria.

He expressed appreciation to the Public Diplomacy team and the State Department for their efforts in identifying future leaders and reminded the fellows of the importance of sharing their knowledge upon return to their communities.

Since the fellowship’s inception, the US Mission in Nigeria has had the privilege of supporting 569 young Nigerian leaders through this exchange programme.

The US Mission in Nigeria eagerly anticipates the Mandela Washington Fellowship’s continued success and its positive impact in shaping Africa’s future.

The  Mandela Washington Fellowship is a programme of the US Department of State with funding provided by the US Government and administered by IREX.

First Name  Last Name Track  Institute 
  Oluwatomisin Adeyefa Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Maryland, Baltimore County 
  Similoluwa Olusola Leadership in Public Management Syracuse University 
  Musa Yusuf Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame 
  Irene David-Arinze Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University 
  Christiana Onoja Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame 
  Ifeoluwa Solomon Leadership in Business University of Texas at Austin 
  Olanike Timipa-Uge Leadership in Civic Engagement Florida Gulf Coast University 
  Murtala Abdullahi Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University 
  Abdulsalam Ashade Leadership in Public Management Boise State University 
  Sarah Kuponiyi Leadership in Business Jackson State University 
  Nafisa Atiku-Abubakar Leadership in Civic Engagement The Presidential Precinct 
  Maryam Abdulkadir Leadership in Business University of Iowa 
  Joseph Waribugo Leadership in Civic Engagement Florida Gulf Coast University 
  Abubakar Abdurrahaman Leadership in Civic Engagement Drexel University 
  Obianuju Iloanya Leadership in Public Management Bridgewater State University 
  Wale  Bakare Leadership in Business University of Nevada-Reno 
  Afeez Iyiola Leadership in Business University of Texas at Austin 
  Ahmad Abubakar Leadership in Civic Engagement The Presidential Precinct 
  Chioma Arum Leadership in Public Management Texas Tech University 
  Mariam Nurudeen-Arole Leadership in Public Management Arizona State University 
  Riliwan Amoo Leadership in Business Lehigh University 
  Isah Dahiru Leadership in Business Drake University 
  Saifullah Maishanu Leadership in Public Management Bridgewater State University 
  Margaret Wonah Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Maryland, Baltimore County 
  Chibuike Egbujiem Leadership in Business Clark Atlanta University 
  Aisha Rilwanu Sidi Leadership in Business Lehigh University 
  Festus Moses Leadership in Business Rutgers University 
  Paul Olubori Kehinde Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame 
  Nnene Bassey Leadership in Public Management Bridgewater State University 
  Mustapha Abubakar Leadership in Business University of Iowa 
  Basira Kankia Lawal Leadership in Public Management University of Minnesota – Twin Cities 
  Ruth Soronnadi Leadership in Public Management Georgia State University 
  Kingsley Kalu Leadership in Public Management University of California – Davis 
  Rabi’A Idrees Leadership in Business University of Texas at Austin 
  Ikechukwu Ogoegbulem Leadership in Public Management Arizona State University 
  Yahaya Suleiman Leadership in Public Management Georgia State University 
  Zakariyya Haruna Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University 
  Odunayo Aliu Leadership in Civic Engagement Kansas State University 
  Babafemi Adewumi Leadership in Business Jackson State University 
  Michael Benjamin Leadership in Business University of Iowa 
  Aisha Suleiman Leadership in Business Rutgers University 
  Michael Oyalana Leadership in Business Clark Atlanta University 
  Serena Francis Leadership in Civic Engagement Louisiana State University 
  Iswat Badmus Leadership in Public Management Syracuse University 
  Oluwayemisi Oluyode Leadership in Public Management Texas Tech University 
  Oluwanifemi Ayeni Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Delaware 
  Chidimma Ajemba Leadership in Civic Engagement Louisiana State University 
  Michael Yusuf Leadership in Public Management Texas Tech University 
  Hafiz Mukhtar Musa Leadership in Public Management Wayne State University 
  James Akan Leadership in Public Management Georgia State University 
  Esther Eze Leadership in Business Drake University 
  Eva Chukwunelo Leadership in Civic Engagement Florida Gulf Coast University 
  Uchenna Okoro Leadership in Business Clark Atlanta University 
  Ibrahim Oladipo Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Delaware 
  Arinze Ajogwu Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Georgia 
  Roberta Oyedokun Leadership in Business Purdue University 

