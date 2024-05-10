House of Reps member dies at 46 during a brief illness

A member of the House of Representatives representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency, Jigawa State, Isa Dogonyaro, is dead.

The House confirmed the development in a condolence message by its Spokesman, Akin Rotimi, on Friday.

The statement disclosed that the All Progressives Congress lawmaker, aged 46, died in Abuja on Friday during a brief illness.

The statement read: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Hon Isa Dogonyaro (Kogunan Ringim), the distinguished member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives.

“Hon Dogonyaro passed away after a brief illness.

“Hon Isa Dogonyaro was a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment.

“He was a pillar in the House, contributing significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, where he served as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee.

“Elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Hon Dogonyaro was known for his integrity, diligence, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people.

“His presence will be sorely missed in the hallowed chambers of the House of Representatives.”

“Hon Isa Dogonyaro was a detribalized patriot who was very jovial as much as he was an intellectual.

“He built strong bonds of friendship with Honourable members from all parts of the country. He is survived by wives and children.

“In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, constituents, colleagues, and the people of Jigawa State.

“We pray for strength and comfort for all who mourn his passing,” the statement further read, adding that “Details of his funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”