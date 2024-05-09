Reps launch probe into procurement process in Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

The House of Representatives has launched a probe into the procurement process in the Lagos -Calabar highway.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance by Austin Achado (APC-Benue) during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker queried the procurement process that led to the award of the contract to Hitech Road Construction Company

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had awarded the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to Hitech Road Construction Company.

According to the Minister of Works, Sen David Umahi, the project is aimed at enhancing connectivity across the nation.

The lawmaker said that the procurement strategy might have violated the Public Procurement Act 2007, section 40(2).

He added that this required that where a procuring authority adopts to use Restrictive Tendering Approach, it should be on the basis that the said goods and services are available.

This, according to him, is only from a limited number of suppliers and contractors and as such, tenders shall be invited from all such contractors who could provide such goods and services

He said that the procurement strategy adopted by the Federal Ministry of Works for the award of the contract violated the infrastructure concession

He said that the contingent liabilities accruing to the Federal Government on the project violated the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act of 2023.

Adopting the motion, the House called on the Minister of Works, the Minister of Finance and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to ensure that the National Assembly was in the know.

According to the house, all guarantees and credit enhancement instruments for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Project should be sent to the National Assembly for approval.

The house said an ad-hoc committee should be set up to investigate the procurement process of the contract for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and report to the House within four weeks.

NAN reports that the Federal Government has begun the construction of the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and maintenance of critical bridges in Lagos.

The Minister of Works David Umahi during the handover of the first phase of the project, said the government would not allow variation arising from delays or slow pace of work once mobilisation had been done.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spans nine states with two spurs leading to the Northern States.

The first phase, which is to be constructed in concrete pavement made up of 47.47 km dual carriageway, has been handed over to Hitech Construction Company Ltd.