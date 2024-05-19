Hajj 2024: NAHCON tasks kitchen staff on quality service, standard practice

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has urged its kitchen staff to adhere strictly to hygiene and cleanliness protocols, so as to prevent any foodborne illnesses and ensure the well-being of the pilgrims.

The call is contained in a press statement signed by Mariam Zubair Abubakar, on Sunday.

Speaking while he and Nigerian journalists went to inspect the storage areas, cooking facilities, food preparation areas, and overall cleanliness of the kitchen, the NAHCON Head of Hygiene and Sanitation, Alhaji Mahmoud Bashar, tasked kitchen staff to ensure that the food is prepared and served in a safe and sanitary manner.

“It is important for the kitchen to maintain high standards of food safety and hygiene to prevent any health issues among the pilgrims,” Bashar restated.

In the same vein, NAHCON’s Head of Feeding and his team said the Commission ensured that the kitchen staff play a vital role in providing nourishing meals to the guests of Allah, as well as ensuring their well-being during their stay in Madinah.

The Secretary of the Feeding Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Kana, assured the media team that the quality and quantity of the meal served were excellent.

The National Media Tea, inspected Al -Andalus kitchen, one of the kitchens that serves the guests of Allah in Madinah, where all their chefs are from Nigeria.

The team established that it is a crucial task to ensure that the foods being prepared and served are of high quality and meet the standards required for the pilgrims.