Peter Obi condemns Cyber security levy, says it’ll push more Nigerians into poverty

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has described the newly introduced cyber security levy by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration as ill-conceived and designed to milk a dying economy.

Obi made this known in a series of tweets on his official X account, on Wednesday.

The former Anambra governor posited that the current administration, instead of nurturing the economy back to health and growth, is more interested in heaping additional burdens on Nigerians who are already under severe economic stress with its multiple taxation.

“The introduction of yet another tax, in the form of Cybersecurity Levy, on Nigerians who are already suffering severe economic distress is further proof that the government is more interested in milking a dying economy instead of nurturing it to recovery and growth.

“This does not only amount to multiple taxation on banking transactions, which are already subject to various other taxes including stamp duties but negates the Government’s avowed commitment to reduce the number of taxes and streamline the tax system.

“The imposition of a Cybersecurity Levy on bank transactions is particularly sad given that the tax is on the trading capital of businesses and not on their profit hence will further erode whatever is left of their remaining capital, after the impact of the Naira devaluation high inflation rate.

“It is inconceivable to expect the suffering citizens of Nigeria to separately fund all activities of the government.

“Policies such as this not only impoverish the citizens but make the country’s economic environment less competitive.

“At a time when the government should be reducing taxes to curb inflation, the government is instead introducing new taxes. And when did the office of the NSA become a revenue-collecting center?

“And why should that purely national security office receive returns on a specific tax as stated in the new cybersecurity law?” Obi wrote.