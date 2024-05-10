NUJ president condoles late Zuru’s family

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Dr. Chris Isiguzo, has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Chairman of the NUJ Kebbi State council, Comrade Hamza Galadima Zuru, who recently passed away after battling a prolonged illness.

The condolence message was contained in a statement by the Secretary of the NUJ in Zone A, Comrade Abdulrazak Bello Kaura.

It said the president conveyed his condolences on behalf of the union during a visit to the family of the deceased in Kebbi State.

The statement said: “Represented by the Vice President and Secretary of the NUJ Zone A, Comrade Muhammad Tukur Umar and Comrade Abdulrazak Bello Kaura respectively, Isiguzo equally consoled the Kebbi State government, Kebbi Television, and NUJ Kebbi Council over the irreparable loss.

“He acknowledged the significant contributions of the seasoned journalist to the development of Kebbi State and humanity at large, while offering prayers for the eternal repose of the deceased.”

Furthermore, Isiguzo “appealed to the Kebbi State government to provide support to the families of deceased journalists in the state, ensuring that his widows are equipped to care for their children and provide them with a conducive environment for proper upbringing.”

In his remarks, the General Manager of Kebbi Television, Alhaji Sani Musa Kamba, expressed gratitude to Isiguzo and the delegation for their condolences and concern.

Kamba expressed sadness at the death of the seasoned broadcast journalist who had excelled in his profession.

Also Read:

The delegation was received during the condolence visit by his wife, Hajia Hafsat Muhammad, amidst tears.

She lamented her husband’s battle with illness and his unfortunate passing, revealing that he left behind 10 children, including his eldest son, who is presently hospitalised due to injuries sustained in a fire outbreak while returning home upon hearing of his father’s demise.

It was learnt that the visit was also attended by the Acting Chairman and Acting Secretary of the state council of the NUJ, as well as directors of Kebbi TV, among others.