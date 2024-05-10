NIMC records 107m in NIN enrolment, sets 200m target

The National Identity Management Commission has revealed that no fewer than 107,338,44 persons have enrolled in the ongoing National Identity Number registration.

The Director General of the Commission, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed this in Abuja at a press briefing.

Coker-Odusote also announced her achievements in the last one year in office.

She highlighted that the figure as at May 10, 2024 was increased by 3.2 million from 104 million in December 2023 to 107 million.

According to her, the commission under her supervision had attained a milestone not only in the enrollment process, but also in easing the process, cleaning up the system, deploying latest technology to upgrade their aging equipment, upscale capacity of staff and clamp down on scammers and extortionists.

The DG however noted that, with the ongoing increase in the enrollment centers and 3,656 staff, she is targeting 200 million enrollee from 107 million on completion of upgrade of the system and equipping of all NIMC centres soon.