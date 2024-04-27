As Elegushi marks 14 years on the throne, by Temitope Oyefeso

It seemed just like yesterday when he was crowned as the 21st Elegushi and the second to wear a beaded crown. But that was back in 2010; some 14 years ago! Unbeknownst to the kingmakers and council of chiefs of the Ikate-Elegushi kingdom, they were only fulfilling a divine assignment; choosing the son, who was just 34 years old, to step into the legendary shoes of his late father.

They didn’t envisage that they were crowning not just a prince that is steeped in the rich pedigree of his forebears.

They were also crowning a benevolent and visionary leader who would rewrite the story of the coastal community.

In a society often plagued by turmoil and uncertainty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla the third, has stood unwaveringly for 14 years, unscathed and untainted by the ebbs and flows of time and power. With a deep sense of duty and dedication to his community, Oba Elegushi embarked on a journey of innovation, inclusivity, and transformation.

His reign, marked by stability, progress, and integrity, serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for his subjects and an observant nation.

Under Oba Elegushi’s leadership, the Ikate-Elegushi kingdom has experienced unprecedented progress, prosperity, and development across various sectors. From infrastructure, and education, to healthcare and commerce, the kingdom has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a hub of tourism and investment opportunities in Lagos State.

One of Oba Elegushi’s key priorities has been the empowerment and development of the youth in his domain. Recognising the potential of young people as the kingdom’s future, he has implemented numerous initiatives to support their education, skills development, and entrepreneurship. Through scholarships, vocational training programs, and youth empowerment schemes,

Oba Elegushi has enabled countless young people to realise their full potential and contribute to the growth of their community.

Despite the pressure, challenges, and obstacles that pockmark kingship and public office, Oba Elegushi remains undaunted, leading with integrity and humility while inspiring a new generation of leaders to follow in his footsteps and shaping a legacy that will endure for a long time.

In an era plagued by fake news and divisive characters, Oba Elegushi’s ability to unite and inspire serves as a powerful reminder of the potential for positive change when guided by the principles of integrity and compassion. His eventful reign so far is a testament to the enduring power of leadership rooted in service, selflessness, and a deep commitment to the common good.

As we reflect on his 14 years of steadfast and storied leadership, it is clear that Oba Saheed Elegushi’s impact goes far beyond the borders of his kingdom. His unwavering commitment to peace, development, and national cooperation has positioned him as a respected statesman, advocating for development and championing causes that promote unity and inclusivity.

Thus, as a grateful and gracious people, we can only show our appreciation by carrying forward his vision of a more just, peaceful, and prosperous society.

May his sterling examples continue to inspire us to strive for excellence, to embrace integrity, and to always seek the greater good in all we do.

May your reign continue to be peaceful and prosperous, Your Majesty.

. Oyefeso is Special Assistant on Public Affairs to His Majesty.