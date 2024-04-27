Feyenoord, Liverpool reach agreement over Slot replacing Klopp – Reports

Feyenoord and Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement regarding the appointment of Arne Slot as coach of the Premier League club, Dutch media reported on Friday.
Slot said on Thursday that he wanted to succeed German Juergen Klopp as Liverpool manager.
Feyenoord and Liverpool have held positive discussions and only the final details need to be decided for Slot to join the English club, Dutch newspaper AD reported.
Also Read
- As Elegushi marks 14 years on the throne, by Temitope Oyefeso
- Bello tackles EFCC over reported refund of $760,000 by his child’s school
- Bello: Ex-presidential aide queries school for collecting $700,000 excess fees
- Man caught with human head exhumed from CAN cemetery
- Yahaya Bello: EFCC now a judge in its own cause, by Sabiu Gaya
Liverpool hope to complete the negotiations this weekend, the report added.
The clubs have also agreed on the compensation fee Liverpool will pay to Feyenoord, Dutch and British media reported later on Friday.
Reuters.