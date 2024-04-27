CAF dismisses USM appeal on controversial Confederation Cup duel

Algeria’s USM Alger continue to battle in what looked an hopeless situation in a bid to upturn a decision of the Committee for the Organization of Interclub Competitions and the Management of the Club Licensing System, which awarded the first leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final duel to the visiting RS Berkane of Morocco.

The continental body on Friday confirmed the verdict of the committee and thus threw away the appeal by Algeria.

The USM Algiers club delegation arrived in Morocco through the Oujda-Angad airport.

They were warmly welcome by Moroccan officials led by Belaqchour, the President of the professional national league.

The team arrived around 5pm aboard a special plane from Algiers.

Also on hand to receive them were officials of Berkane.

It took the Algerians just 15 minutes from landing to leaving the airport.

They were greeted by a large number of fans.

The Algerians have an Herculean task of overturning a 3-0 deficit awarded to RS Berkane in the botched first leg match.

The return leg match will be played on Sunday at the Berkane municipal stadium at 8pm.

The decision to play the second leg in Berkane comes as USM Alger seeks to avoid additional sanctions from the Confederation of African Football, which could include a ban from participating in African competitions for up to four years.