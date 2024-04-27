Nigeria needs death sentence for embezzlers of commonwealth — Dr. Mayegun

A social critic, Dr. Olusegun Mayegun, has advocated for the death sentence for anyone found guilty of embezzling the national wealth.

Dr. Mayegun said this at a public lecture organised by the Treasure Newspaper in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It was themed: “Home grown economy as road map for economic sustainability: examining the prospects under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.”

Dr. Mayegun emphasised the need for harsh punishment to deter corrupt practices, pointing to China’s strict approach to tackling corruption, where embezzlement is punishable by death, as an example to follow.

His suggestions sparked a lively debate among attendees, with some supporting the need for drastic measures to address corruption, while others raised concerns about the ethics of implementing the death sentence.

The public lecture aimed to spark meaningful discussions and explore practical solutions for Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

Mayegun stressed the importance of understanding the political economy, stating: “Politics is the answer to our economic problems.

“We need people to understand the play and contributions of individuals in the country.”

He highlighted the need for constitutional change, citing the example of gold resources in Osun and Kogi States being controlled by the Federal Government due to the current constitution.

The guest lecturer also called for a free marketplace of knowledge, where people can access information about their leaders and work towards improving living standards.

He said: “People want to know their leaders.

“Let the Leaders come closer to the people.”

Renowned activist and Chairman of the occasion, Debo Adeniran, emphasised the need for practical recommendations to address Nigeria’s challenges.

Adeniran stated that Nigeria needs practical steps to turn the economy around, urging the development of critical minds to ask questions and find solutions.

He promised that the lecture would provide “serious recommendations” and “serious takeaways” to move the country forward.

Adeniran praised the guest Speaker, describing him as “brilliant” and someone who knows President Bola Tinubu.

Also Read

He acknowledged the President’s commitment to intervening in critical situations, saying: “I give it to Asiwaju (President Bola Tinubu), he was on the street too, he was with us in the street.

“If there is anything happening, he intervenes.

“I am not a fan of Tinubu, but he intervenes when there are issues.”