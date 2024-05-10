Rhapsody of Realities published in 8,000 languages, 4,000 dialects, 2,000 braille languages

The LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, says it has published its devotional book: “Rhapsody of Realities,” in 8,000 languages and 4,000 dialects of the world.

Pastor Tuoyo Temisan, member, Central Executive Council of LoveWorld Incorporated, made this known on Thursday.

Temisan, who spoke in Lagos during a World Press Conference on: “2024 Rhapathon with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome,” an event celebrating the heroic and legendary feats of Rhapsody of Realities, said the daily devotional booklet was published in 8,000 languages so as to bring the presence of God to every home on earth.

He said that Rhapsody had penetrated all cities, nations, regions and territories of the world, and had continued to impact lives of people.

He said: Rhapsody is the most translated book in the world, available in 8,000 languages and over 4,000 dialects of the world.

“It is available for all age grades: Adult, teenagers, early readers and kids.

“Therefore, no one is left behind.

“It is available in all known languages of the world.

“Rhapsody is the most widely distributed book in the world after the Bible, with billions of copies distributed in all, every month.”

According to Temisan, the devotional is available in all formats: audio, electronic and written, among others, and in over 2,000 braille languages for the blind.

He added: “Rhapsody has impacted the lives of billions of people around the world and brings salvation to many globally, has raised many from the dead, with many receiving healings globally.

“Rhapsody has brought many out of poverty and quagmire into prosperity.

“It has made extraordinary miracles happen globally.

“The testimonies on the impact of Rhapsody of Realities are verifiable, provable and real.

“The proof is in the lives that have been impacted globally.

“These people are real, they exist, they are known by other people in their communities all over the world, and they have testified of the miracle working power of Rhapsody of Realities.”

Also speaking, the Director, Corporate Affairs, LoveWorld, Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka, described Rhapsody of Realities as a strategic tool to keep the nations in alignment with God’s purposes and plans.

Chiemeka said that there was so much chaos and evil going on in different nations of the world, and the Bible already warned about these days and times.

She said: “With the imminent rapture of the church, which is now very close, Rhapsody is a foremost evangelical tool to win, save and prepare the whole world for the rapture.

“Through the Rhapsody of Realities, the man of God, Pastor Chris, brings the word of God to billions around the world every day, educating us on our rights in Christ, and how to deal with the negative situations around the world.”

Speaking on the 2024 Rhapathon, Pastor Lanre Alabi, the Director, LoveWorld Church Growth International, described the four-day event as a long programme of epic series.

Alabi said that the Rhapathon with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was slated for May 15 to 18, 2024 and one could register at: www.reachoutworld.org, to attend.

He said that the objectives of the Rhapathon were to enhance people globally on the efficacy of Rhapsody of Realities and tutor them on how it is used.

“We need to have salvation of souls and win more souls for God,” Alabi said.