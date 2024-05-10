Polytechnic scheme of service to be ready soon — HoCSF

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has assured that the Schemes of Service of Polytechnics in Nigeria would be released soon.

She said this when she received the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education, Prof. Idris Bugaje.

During the reception in her office in Abuja on Thursday, Yemi-Esan explained that work had been concluded but for one area of contention, which was addressed during the courtesy visit by the NBTE boss.

The Head of Service, who expressed satisfaction with the working relationship with the NBTE, promised that the Public Service Institute of Nigeria would soon begin the process of the accreditation of its courses by the NBTE.

She revealed that already, funds have been provided for the accreditation of courses of two of the six Federal Training Centres, while efforts were on to ensure that all FTCs have full accreditation with NBTE.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NBTE expressed appreciation to the HoCSF for the approval of levels one to six out of the nine levels of the National Skills Qualification.

Bugaje pointed out that the action had placed Nigeria on the global skills landscape.

The Executive Secretary described Yemi-Esan as a “Mother of Skills in Nigeria” for her critical role in ensuring the approval of NSQ levels one to six at the National Council on Establishment meeting.

He said her action would remain indelible in the historical evolution of skills development in Nigeria.

He also appealed for an early release of the Schemes of Service for Polytechnics, pointing out that the long wait was adversely affecting the system and industrial harmony in the polytechnics.