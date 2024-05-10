Detained journalist, Daniel Ojukwu, will be released soon — Police

The Nigeria Police Force has promised that a reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Daniel Ojukwu, would soon be released from detention.

The Commissioner, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, CP Ben Igweh, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja.

Igweh, who spoke during a protest by journalists and various civil society organisations, said the Force Management Team has resolved that Ojukwu should be released.

Though he did not give a timeframe for the release of the journalist, the CP said: “Every Nigerian citizen has his fundamental human rights, including journalists.

“But the fact that somebody is a journalist does not exempt him from being questioned for an offence committed.

“If you are a journalist and you commit a strong offence, we will arrest you and we will prosecute you like every other citizen.

“The fact that you are a journalist and you commit an offence does not mean you will not be arrested and you will not be prosecuted.

“This one, we have looked into the matter and there is no need for this protest.

“The Force Management Team has taken a lot of things into consideration to release him.

“We and the press are friends.

“We are partners in progress.

“He will be released soon.

“I’m giving you assurance.

“From here now, I’m going there.”

When asked to specify where he was going and if he was going to meet the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to secure the immediate release of Ojukwu, Igweh said: “Don’t worry, I’m the CP of the FCT.

“Every other office is within the FCT, including the Force CID.

“So, I’m meeting with the DIG Force CID.

“That is why I said he would be released soon.

“I don’t need to disclose everything.”

Among those who protested against the continued detention of Ojukwu since May 1, 2024 were Accountability Lab Nigeria, BudgIT Foundation, Hope Behind Bars Africa, Media Rights Agenda, International Press Centre Rights, Partners West Africa and Centre for Journalism and Development.

The Country Director of Accountability Lab, Friday Odeh, who spoke on behalf of the protesting groups, said in a prepared text: “Civil society organizations across the country are deeply concerned about the growing cases of attacks on press freedom, and the flagrant abuse of due process and the rule of law by the Nigeria Police under the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

“Action Group on the Protection of Civic Actors, a Nigerian coalition of media and civil society groups working alongside international allies, sounds the alarm on the recent surge in attacks on press freedom and the silencing of dissent and civic voices.

“A free press and public participation are fundamental pillars of our democracy. Thus, the continuous silencing of journalists and civic actors who hold power accountable undermines the provisions of Sections 22 and 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which guarantees freedom of the press and freedom of expression, respectively.

“Furthermore, the coordinated use of state resources, the mischievous interpretation and hyper-application of laws, especially the Cybercrimes Act of 2015 which has now been amended, and the abuse of power and public institutions are all draconian tactics deployed to further shrink Nigeria’s fragile civic space.

“These tactics have no place in a democracy, where accountability and transparency in governance are essential.

“Particularly, the recent abduction and continued detention of Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), exemplifies this disregard for the rule of law and democratic principles.

“Mr. Ojukwu’s fundamental human rights have been blatantly violated. Even though the Nigeria Police has filed no formal charges, he remains in custody.

“Additionally, Daniel’s unlawful arrest and detention contravenes the combined reading and cumulative effect of Sections 34, 35, and 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, which protects his rights to respect for the dignity of his person, personal liberty, and freedom of movement.

“Daniel Ojukwu’s case is the most recent in a recurring trend of similar attacks and harassment aimed at the media and other civic actors by Nigerian law enforcement and security agents.

“The familiar pattern these attacks seem to take is that the instrumentality of the Nigerian security apparatus is set loose on these individuals as soon as they express views unfavorable to the administration or in the case of journalists, as soon as they publish credible stories that cast the administration in an unflattering light.

“The expression of opinions, however critical they are of the government, is one of the critical bedrocks of democracy.

“Consequently, we unequivocally condemn Daniel’s abduction and unlawful detention as unconstitutional, illegal, immoral, and unbecoming in a country that claims to practice democracy.

“We maintain that for Nigeria to claim its status as the continent’s largest democracy, its institutions and law enforcement agencies must uphold established standards and procedures consistent with democratic norms. Until then, Nigeria cannot reconcile the title of the “largest democracy in Africa” with the practices and principles reminiscent of a police state.

“We also condemn the incessant use and abuse of the Remand Order process, which is observed to be the new machinery for which the Nigeria Police continuously violates the rights of Nigerian citizens. It is discovered that the Police boast of obtaining a Remand Order without providing such a document for the suspect or his lawyers to see whenever they unlawfully arrest individuals.

“Even when such orders are obtained, it is usually cloaked with suspicion as the Court from which it is obtained is usually miles away from the police station where the suspect is detained.

"Even when such orders are obtained, it is usually cloaked with suspicion as the Court from which it is obtained is usually miles away from the police station where the suspect is detained.

"Even where there is an established Court within a shorter distance of the Police station