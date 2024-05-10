Soldier hides 36 grenades, 756 bullets inside bag of rice

The Nigerian Army has apprehended a soldier in possession of illegal ammunition and explosives.

The soldier was apprehended during a routine search operation by the Military Police K9 Team in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the soldier, Lance Corporal Mubarak Yakubu, was found in possession of 756 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and four 36 hand grenades, ingeniously concealed in a small bag of rice.

Nwachukwu said the routine search and arrest were in line with the commitment of the Nigerian Army to upholding the highest standard of conduct and ethics in its personnel.

According to him, it also underscores the army’s zero-tolerance of any form of illegal activity or contravention of military regulations by personnel.

He explained that the soldier was de-inducted from active theatre operations in March and undergoing de-induction training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

Nwachukwu added that the soldier was on a welfare pass from April 30 to May 13, 2024 when he was arrested.

He assured the public that the army would continue to act decisively in maintaining discipline within its ranks and ensuring the security of all Nigerians.

He said: “The soldier in question is currently in custody and a thorough investigation has commenced to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding this incident and to apply appropriate disciplinary measures.

“This proactive measure by the Military Police K9 Team reflects Nigerian Army’s relentless vigilance and its proactive approach to enforcing compliance with military laws and regulations.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to its role as a professional military organisation dedicated to the service of our nation and the protection of its citizenry.”