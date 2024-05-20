78 suspected internet fraudster arrested by EFCC in Enugu, Imo

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, said its operatives have arrested 78 persons over suspected involvement in internet fraud in Imo and Enugu States.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Command Spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, in Abuja.

In the statement, Oyewale revealed that 29 of the suspects were arrested on May 15 in Enugu metropolis, while the other 49 were nabbed on May 17, in Imo State.

According to him, ”The suspects were arrested, following actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in online criminal activities.”

Oyewale listed recovered items to include 13 cars, mobile phones and laptops, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.