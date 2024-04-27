LG election: Makinde urges residents to take outcome of election in good faith

Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday urged the residents of Oyo State to take the outcome of the ongoing local government election in good faith.

He said this after voting at 10:21am at Polling Unit 1, Ward 11, Abayomi area of Ibadan North-East Local Government.

Makinde advised the residents to approach the appropriate authority with any form of complaint arising from the exercise, promising that it would be dealt with.

He said reports reaching him, however, showed that the exercise was hitch-free, adding that grassroots democracy has come to stay in Oyo State.

According to him, the people are going about the exercise peacefully, while traffic restrictions are being obeyed by the people.

Makinde said: “So, I will commend our people for coming out to exercise their civic responsibility.

“Before we came in, it had always been caretakers’ administration at the grassroots level without the people really having a say in government.

Also Read:

“But we are holding a local government election for the second time in almost our fifth year in office.”

Makinde expressed optimism that the whole exercise would be successful at the end of the day.

However, in Oluyole LGA, the Peoples Democratic Party chairmanship candidate, Hakeem Olatunji, was seen still campaigning without restriction.

When queried by journalists, Olatunji said he was not campaigning, but rather going from house to house urging people to come out and vote for their preferred candidates due to the low turnout of people.