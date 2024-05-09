Anambra Police repel gunmen attack near Ojukwu Varsity

Operatives of Anambra State Police command have reportedy repelled attacks by suspected gunmen operating near the campus of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli in Ihiala local government area of the state.

According to reports, the border town has been experiencing hit -and-run attacks from the nearby Mgbidi in Imo State, forcing many residents of the area to relocate to other communities.

Confirming the incidents, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the hoodlums shot sporadically at Uli community, within the precinct of the campus of the university.

Ikenga however noted that, “The operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums. Consequently, more operatives, operational, and intelligence resources of the command have been further deployed to the area to reinforce the security of the university and its environs.”

He stated further that, “Credible information from eyewitnesses reveal that the gunmen started shooting indiscriminately and unprovoked, thereby causing fear among law-abiding citizens of the community.

“However, no casualties were recorded, and order has been fully restored in the area.”

According to the PPRO, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and administration, who is the command’s acting Commissioner of Police, Fidelis Ogarabe, has ordered the operatives to fish out the criminal elements.

He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command to maintain law and order, as well as the security and safety of residents of the community and state in general.