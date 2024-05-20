Buratai Research Centre holds retreat for South West monarchs

The Tukur Buratai Research Centre is convening a five-day retreat for traditional leaders from the South West geopolitical.

This was contained in a statement by retired Brigadier General Sani Usman on Sunday in Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital.

According to Usman, the event will be held from May 20 to 25, 2024 at the Fifth Chukker Polo Resort, along Kaduna-Jos Road, Katabu.

He said the retreat has the theme: “Traditional Institutions and Contemporary Security Challenges in Nigeria.”

According to him, the retreat is being organised in recognition of the indispensable role traditional rulers play in fostering harmonious relationships and ensuring security within the society.”

Usman said: “The seminar seeks to address the critical security challenges facing our nation and explore the significant contributions traditional institutions can make towards sustainable peace and stability.

“The event will feature insightful paper presentations by highly respected intellectuals, academicians, seasoned security experts, and senior retired military officers.

“Additionally, there will be a book presentation by an eminent scholar, further enriching the discourse on traditional leadership and security.”