Why collecting bribe for me is a taboo — FPRO

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed why collecting bribes is a taboo for him.

The Osun State born Assistant Commissioner of Police said this in a reply to an enquiry by a X user on Sunday.

Adejobi stated: “No.

“It’s taboo for a royal prince to take a bribe.

“Taking a bribe definitely makes someone somewhere cry for many reasons, and it’s ungodly to do so.

“Your main purpose in life is to put smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s Godly and rewarding.

“It’s my personal principle and a call to duty.

“I preach this to my colleagues and many others always.

“May we have the grace to remain steadfast and purposeful in life.”

The Eagle Online is reporting that Adejobi is prince from Orile-Owu in Ayedade Local Government Area of Osun State.

His father was Oba Moses Adejobi, the late Olowu of Orile-Owu.