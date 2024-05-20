Ogun: Police nab murder, cult suspects

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested suspects in connection with murder and cult related activities.

The police said this in a statement by its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, which The Eagle Online obtained on Sunday.

According to the statement, the “exceptional and tech driven operation” resulted in the successful arrest of criminals terrorising Ifo Local Government Area on Sunday at about 10:20am.

According to available information, intelligence indicated that staunch members of Eiye confraternity, with one Lekan, aka Babalawo, as their “number one”, were gathered at Fada area, Alaja having their secret cult meeting.

Lekan tops the list of notorious cultists in Ogun State, who has remained on the run and at the same persisted with his criminality, Odutola, a superintendent of Police said, adding: “He is also a prime suspect in a murder case currently under investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department where one Monday Anthony was murdered on February 14, 2024.”

The Divisional Police Officer, Ifo went on the trail of the suspected cult members who were meeting and arrested one Kehinde Ismaih, 35; Olaiya Ahmed, 29; Joshua David, 36; and Adewunyi Sodiq, 28.

However, Lekan was able to escape again.

Odutola added: “An investigation is currently underway, and the suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after preliminary investigations are completed at the Division.

“Violent crimes and criminals in Ogun State are on the decrease under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, who has also called on the public to volunteer information that will track Lekan, aka Babalawo, who is presently on the run, and still a priority on Ogun State Police monitor list.”