Potholes: FG, Lagos to shut 3rd Mainland Bridge for repairs, lists alternative routes

The Federal Government and the Lagos State Government will next week commence remedial repair works on the bad portions of the Third Mainland Bridge.

In the last few days, the bad portions have resulted in traffic that stretches several kilometres, especially inward the Island.

To address the issue, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, said arrangements have been concluded between the Federal Government and the Lagos State Public Works Corporation for remedial works on the bridge.

Toriola, in a statement on Thursday, said the repairs will be carried out on two consecutive Sundays: September 17 and 24, 2023, between 7am and 7pm.

He said: “The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana-Oworonsoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.”

He said the palliative works were scheduled for Sundays to minimise inconveniences for motorists.

READ ALSO:

We’re not admitting guilt yet but Garki Market shooting victims deserve support – DSS

Nollywood ‘lesbian’ actress, Cindy Amadi, is dead

Teenagers charged with cult membership, sent to prison

In an advisory that accompanied the statement, Toriola told motorists to ply the following alternative routes during the rehabilitation works:

Route 1: The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis, inwards Lagos Island, will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

Route 2: Motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Murtala Muhammed Way to make use of Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

Toriola urged motorists to be patient and observe safety measures during the palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge, adding that operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Police and other traffic personnel would be on ground to effectively control and manage traffic.

He said: “We assure that despite the traffic impact on the alternative routes, LASTMA will be deployed to minimize inconveniences and ease movement along the affected corridors.

“Various traffic agencies involved, in conjunction with other security and safety personnel to form good synergy, will ensure appropriate traffic management measures aimed at improving the safety and flow of traffic, reducing traffic emissions and utilising traffic artery capacity more effectively throughout the duration of the exercise.”