Nigerian Idol Season 9 auditions kicks off with no Platinum Card winner yet

The race to emerge the next Nigerian music idol got off to an electrifying start last Sunday as contestants displayed their musical prowess in a bid to earn the judges’ nod for the next round of the Season 9 of the Nigerian Idol.

The platinum card, which automatically secures a place in the final for outstanding contestants, eluded the auditionees.

This was as the trio of Omawumi, Ric Hassani and guest judge, Emem Ema, unanimously agreed that they were not convinced to issue it.

The judges were generous enough to issue a couple of golden tickets, which would secure a place in the main show for contestants who earned it, while some other impressive contestants were only able to convince the judges to approve their advancement to the next round of the preliminary stages of the show.

Potential fan favourites included the twin brothers, Prosper and Paul, from last season.

They returned for another shot at stardom after falling short last season.

Prosper sang “Foreigner’s I Want to Know What Love”, while Paul opted for KC and Jojo’s “All My Life”.

Their resilience paid off as they earned individual Golden Tickets after performing solo as requested by the judges.

Fans will be looking out for how far they can go during the live shows.

After the first round of auditions, the judges revealed that they are hoping the next round of auditions will yield a mind-blowing contestant who would earn the coveted Platinum Ticket.

Expect even more premium entertainment in upcoming episodes of Nigerian Idol.

