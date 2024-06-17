Sanwo-Olu marks Father’s day cooking + Photos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, spent Sunday cooking for his family to mark Father’s Day.

June 16 was observed as Father’s Day worldwide to honour one’s father, celebrate fatherhood and paternal bonds.

Sanwo-Olu, who took to X, wrote: “Fatherhood for me is about responsibility, love, and sometimes, a call to kitchen duties. It demands sacrifice, patience, and dedication to being the best we can be for our families.

“As a father and leader, I strive to nurture and provide in every role, ensuring my home thrives.

“The same dedication I bring to my family, I bring to serving Lagos.

“The love and principles we uphold in our families guide me daily as your governor.

“Together, we build a stronger, more caring community.

“Happy Father’s Day.”