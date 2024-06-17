Lovers die during sex romp, electrocution suspected

Two lovers have been confirmed dead by suspected electrocution during a sex romp in Ayeyemi area of Ondo town, Ondo State.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the development.

According to available information, the man, identified simply as Eric, and his girlfriend were found dead in a new house in the Ayeyemi area.

The lifeless bodies of the middle-aged man and the lady were reportedly found dead in the morning by family members who called Eric’s phone but got no reply.

They reportedly saw the two entangled on the bed with a phone plugged to a power source by their side.

This led many to believing that they were stuck together and were only separated by doctors after the movement of their corpses to the hospital.

Odunlami-Omisanya said: “The man and the woman are lovers who were known by both relatives.

“They died in the room, but they were not stuck together.

“We are yet to know the cause but the investigation had commenced.”