Gunmen in military uniform attack Lagos home of top travel agency boss

The residence of the Chief Executive Officer of Thriller Travels, Dr. Moses Olusoji Adebisi, also known as ThisdayMoses, located on Adewale Falana Street, IVY Home, by Megamound, Lekki County in Ajah, Lagos State has been attacked by gunmen in military uniform.

The attack, which was carried out in the early hours of Friday, resulted in the damage of properties by the gunmen.

Properties damaged included CCTV, security wire, Prado Jeep, Toyota Hummer Bus, doors and other items estimated to be worth over N250 million.

However, no casualty was recorded as at the time of filing in this report.

The operatives of Ikota Police Station under the Lagos State Police Command have visited the scene of the incident.

According to Dr. Adebisi, the case has been reported and the police have begun investigation in the matter.

The Thriller Travels MD revealed that there was no single person in the house at the time of the incident.

The gateman said he wasn’t around when they came, adding that he went to the nearby prayer ground to pray.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, who pleaded anonymity: “The attackers dressed in military uniforms, came with three different cars, and distributed themselves around the house and when they could not get the occupants of the house, they started destroying properties such as cars, CCTV cameras. doors and then left.”

Adebisi has called the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to book.

He said: “I am only rooted in the services to humanity.

“It’s not a sin to stand up for what is right in Nigeria.

“Therefore, I am calling on authorities to thoroughly investigate this matter and reassure the common man of safety within and outside Lagos.”