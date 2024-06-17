Armed robbers kill DJ in Abuja hotel

Armed robbers have killed a yet-to-be-identified disc jockey in a hotel in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

On Sunday, spokesperson of the FCT Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, Josephine Adeh, confirmed this.

In a statement, titled: “Robbery at Volcano Peak Court Hotel, Gwarimpa Leaves One Dead,” Adeh wrote: “On Friday,15th June 2024 at about 05:07am, a distress call was received by the FCT Police Command that a robbery incident had taken place at Volcano Peak Court Hotel 4th Avenue around 03:35am.

“Operatives from Gwarimpa Police Division immediately deployed to the scene, secured the premises and discovered that one Bashir Dauda had been shot by the attackers.

“The victim was quickly rushed to Federal Medical Center Jabi where doctors on duty confirmed him dead.

“The corpse was released on the request of the family to be buried according to Islamic rites.

“Investigation is still ongoing in a bid to apprehend the culprits while further developments will be communicated in due course.

Also Read:

“The FCT Police Command advises residents to always be conscious of their surroundings.

“When you notice suspicious activities, call the police immediately and we will respond swiftly.

“Again the FCT Police emergencies numbers are :0803 200 3913, 0806 158 1938.”