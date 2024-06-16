Controversy surrounds Victor Osimhen’s outburst, by Kenechukwu Aguolu

Victor Osimhen’s recent video addressing his absence from the Super Eagles’ last two matches has ignited significant controversy on social media. In the video, Osimhen attributed his missed matches to an injury communicated to Finidi George, expressing dissatisfaction with how George George handled the situation and claiming it diminished his respect for him.

Osimhen strongly denied allegations of feigning injury and reiterated his commitment to the Super Eagles.

Public reaction to Osimhen’s video has been mixed. Some argue he appears overly important and speculate he might not have spoken out had the Super Eagles been victorious in their recent matches. Additionally, many found Osimhen’s mention of Finidi George’s name in the video disrespectful. Critics labeled the video irresponsible and disrespectful, urging disciplinary action against Osimhen. They assert that such behavior sets a poor example for other players and underscores the importance of discipline and respect within the team.

Analyzing the Super Eagles’ last two matches, it is noticeable that the team did not exhibit the same zeal displayed during the Nations Cup. Also, the dip in performance has been attributed to various factors, including possible loss of control by Finidi George over the dressing room, changes in players and tactics, and notably, the absence of key players like William Troost-Ekong, Osimhen, and Moses Simon.

The broader consensus is that the Super Eagles need their star players and that players, in turn, benefit from playing for their national team. The commitment and performance of the players should remain consistent regardless of whether they are being coached by a local or foreign coach. The controversy surrounding Victor Osimhen underscores the delicate balance of maintaining discipline, respect, and performance within the team.

For many, given the situation, the right thing for Victor Osimhen to do would be to apologize to Finidi George, the Nigerian Football Federation, and Nigerians as a whole. Awaiting the response of the Nigerian authorities, he should recognize that there are formal ways to address these issues which he should have explored. While Victor Osimhen’s frustrations are understandable, his manner of expression was inappropriate. Respect and discipline are foundational to any successful team, and every player must remember that they are part of a larger whole.