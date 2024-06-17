LG poll: Parties begin preparations as KWSIEC releases timetable

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission has said the primaries of political parties for the state’s local government elections will be held from June 24 to 30, 2024.

The Chairman of the electoral body, Muhammed Okanla, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital, Okanla said the conduct of elections for the offices of chairmen and councillors across the 16 local government areas of the state would take place on September 21, 2024.

He said based on the elections timetable, a meeting or interface with the leadership of all the registered political parties would be held on June 21.

He added that political parties were expected to obtain and return nomination forms KWSIEC 01 and KWSIEC 02 for the chairmanship and councillorship elections from July 1 to 5, 2024.

The chairman also said that the verification of candidates’ credentials would be held from July 8 to 19.

Okanla said that the display of names of candidates nominated by political parties would be posted on the KWSIEC notice board from July 22 to 26.

He also said that the training of ad-hoc staff for the elections in all the three Senatorial Districts would be held between July 27 31.

He said that the political parties have up to August 5 to withdraw a candidate, if need be, while August 6 would be the last day for the publication of the list of nominated candidates.

According to him, political parties’ campaigns will commence on August 19 and end at midnight on September 19.

“Elections for chairmanship and councillorship positions will be conducted on September 21, while Certificate of Returns will be issued on September 23,” Okanla said.