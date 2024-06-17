Why FBI Director’s visit to Nigeria matters, by Kayode Adebiyi

Contrary to the narrative of John Grisham’s fictional thriller, The Racketeer, this was a real-life, long-overdue gesture of genuine friendship and partnership, a testament to the shared interest in combating trans-border crimes that pose a significant global threat.

The visit of one of the longest-serving Federal Bureau of Investigation Directors, Christopher Wray, to Nigeria last week signalled a new era in cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

With the increase in the growth and sophistication of trans-border crimes and criminal networks in such crimes as cybercrimes, online fraud, trafficking in illicit drugs and money laundering and illicit transactions, government agencies across the world are working closer for solutions.

Wray’s historic visit to Nigeria, marked by his courtesy calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, was a significant milestone. This was not only his first visit to Africa in his seven years as FBI Director, but also a testament to the growing importance of Nigeria in the global fight against trans-border crimes.

Equally significant was Wray’s inaugural visit to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, where he held a crucial meeting with the Chairman, Ola Olukoyede. This meeting, the first of its kind, underscored the importance of international cooperation in combating trans-border crimes and the confidence in the EFCC’s renewed anti-corruption efforts under Olukoyede’s leadership.

There are perhaps a dozen anti-corruption agencies in Africa, notable among them the EFCC, South African Police Service and the Hawks; Kenyan Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; Ghanaian Economic and Organised Crime Office; and Sierra Leonean Anti-Corruption Commission. Wray, however, visited only two: EFCC and EACC.

Wray’s visit also aims to strengthen the partnership between the FBI and the EFCC. In his remark during the visit, Wray said: “We have had a relationship over the years, and this is a reflection of how stronger than ever we are looking forward to taking our partnership to higher and higher levels in tackling threats that affect the people of Nigeria and the people of the United States.”

In response, Olukoyede said in the fight against the “bad guys” and trans-border crimes, the Commission was “willing to continue and develop ideas that would be of mutual benefit to both agencies and ensure that the issue of cybercrime will take utmost priority in our scale of preference and also ensure that sextortion that has become a major challenge to us is taken very seriously.”

Wray’s visit takes on a special meaning in the context of statistics showing that apart from rising cybercrimes, illicit drugs and small arms, illicit financial flows also cost Africa around $88.6 billion yearly.

Security analysts hope a deeper collaboration between the FBI and the EFCC will improve capacity building and intelligence sharing. This genuine collaboration among the two agencies will mean that the Malcolm Bannisters of this world, the fictional character in Grisham’s book, will have a hard time in the future.

. Adebiyi writes for the News Agency of Nigeria.