Governors, others plotting Nnamdi Kanu’s detention till 2027 — Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused South East governors and Igbo leaders of non-commitment to the release of detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group said this in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Monday.

According to the statement: “In the wake of concerning developments, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has issued this statement urging fellow Igbos to direct their scrutiny towards the Southeast Governors rather than President Bola Tinubu concerning the escalating security challenges in the Southeast and the ongoing detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Department of State Services.

“It has come to our attention that Southeast Governors and certain Igbo leaders have failed to provide the vital guarantees necessary to explore political avenues for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasizes the indispensable unity and commitment needed from Southeast Governors to draft in our respected Igbo figures such as Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Pa Ebitu Ukiwe, Senator Ike Nwachukwu, and others, to assure the Federal Government of Nnamdi Kanu’s future conduct post-release.

“Tragically, it appears that some Southeast Governors and Igbo elites have opted to exploit Nnamdi Kanu’s detention for personal gain, political maneuvering, and the pursuit of relevance.

“It is concerning that certain Southeast Governors and Igbo leaders seem content to visit Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS facility, branding him as a ‘monkey in the Zoo,’ rather than earnestly seeking political resolutions for his release.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo notes with distress the actions of Southeast Governors, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, Religious Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and other Igbo figures, who appear more focused on publicizing their visits to Kanu in detention rather than actively working towards his release and addressing the pressing security issues in our region.”

According to Isiguzoro, governors of states in the South East, Igbo elders, and National Assembly members are allegedly plotting to prolong Kanu’s detention until 2027.

He added: “The failure of some Southeast Governors to leverage their political connections to advocate for Kanu’s release is disheartening and epitomizes self-interest over communal welfare.

“It is imperative that Ndigbo call Southeast Governors, Igbo Elders, National Assembly members, and Traditional Rulers to account for the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, rather than attributing blame to the Federal Government or President Tinubu.

“The Federal Government awaits a unified stance and commitments from the Igbo community to potentially expedite Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

“In conclusion, Ohanaeze Ndigbo implores all stakeholders in the Southeast to prioritize community welfare over personal ambitions and unite in the pursuit of Nnamdi Kanu’s release and the resolution of security challenges in our region.

“Through collaborative efforts and a unified approach, we can attain tangible progress in this matter.”