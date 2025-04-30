FG declares public holiday for Workers Day

The Federal Government has declared Thursday as a public holiday to mark the 2025 Workers Day.

The declaration was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

In the statement, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo , reiterated the need for peace to drive industrialisation and economic growth.

Tunji-Ojo commended workers for their diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations.

“There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do, is vital to nation-building so I hereby urge you to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity,” he said.

He encouraged workers to raise the bar of their trade to drive and upgrade the bar of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation’s wealth.

The Minister assured Nigerians of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s full commitment to the security of lives and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country.

Tunji-Ojo wished all workers in Nigeria a happy Workers Day celebration.

Post Views: 36