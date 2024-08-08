The bodies of the remaining four trapped miners in Galadima-Kogo community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger have been recovered.

Alhaji Umaru Aliyu, Village Head of Galadima-Kogo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

NAN reports that 14 persons lost their lives in the incident, while eight were rescued with varying degrees of injuries on June 14.

NAN reports that out of the 14 trapped miners, 10 lost their lives.

Aliyu, who spoke in Minna, the state capital, on Thursday told NAN that the remaining four miners were recovered on Wednesday, adding that their bodies were deposited at IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna mortuary.

Also Read:

“The dead bodies of remaining four persons that were trapped inside the pit have been recovered and their bodies have been deposited in the mortuary in Minna.

“They are two Muslims and two Christians, among the Christian victims, one is from Nasarawa state and one from Zumba (Shiroro LG).

“The one from Nasarawa; his family have demanded that his body be taken to Nasarawa for burial, while the remaining Christian and the two Muslims will be buried in Minna on Friday,” he said.

Aliyu disclosed that the bodies were recovered through collaborations between the community and members of staff of African Minerals and Logistics Ltd.

Post Views: 0