National Sanitation Day: Lagos urges residents to keep environment clean

The Lagos State Government on Friday urged residents to continue to keep their environment clean while imbibing good environmental sanitation and hygiene practices.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, made the assertion.

Tajudeen spoke at the maiden celebration of National Environmental Sanitation Day and Second Quarterly Community Sanitation Clean-Up Exercise of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources held at Ojodu Local Government Development Area.

The Permanent Secretary, who spoke through the Director of Sanitation Services, Dr. Hassan Sanuth, said it is necessary to prevent the occurrence and spread of not only cholera, but also other sanitation related diseases.

He explained that the Federal Ministry of the Environment with the approval of the National Council on Environment in conjunction with State and all Local Governments has set aside June 28 every year as National Environmental Sanitation Day.

Highlighting the theme for 2024: “Environmental Sanitation in the Era of Climate Change.”

Tajudeen stressed that the purpose of the celebration was to create awareness among the Nigerian populace on the importance of sanitation practices as a veritable means of controlling and preventing communicable diseases.

He mentioned that currently the country is faced with the challenge of a cholera outbreak, saying Lagos is one of the affected States.

“As we all know, cholera is spread through contaminated water or food that are results of unhygienic and poor sanitation practices such as open defecation, poor waste management and poor personal hygiene amongst others,” he said.

He noted that prior to the cholera outbreak, the State has scaled-up its sanitation monitoring and awareness in public spaces focusing on motor parks and garages, markets, public schools, abattoirs and slaughterhouses with the aim of sustainable good sanitation practices amongst the people.

Tajudeen therefore advised all residents to imbibe the culture of regular hand washing before eating and ensure that they cook their food thoroughly before consumption.

He emphasised that residents need to ensure proper waste disposal through patronage of the LAWMA accredited PSP operators and regular cleaning of the tertiary drains for sustainable environment

He added that residents should ensure they cut all overgrown vegetation, use toilets for defecation and urination as well as ensure good sanitation that will support the economic growth and wellbeing of all.

He said the government has also expanded coverage through community-led sanitation initiatives leveraging on monthly Community Development Committees meetings for advocacy and engagement on general environmental sanitation issues.

He added that this year alone, officers from the ministry have attended eleven CDCs meetings across the LGAs in the State and sensitising residents on the need for Community Sanitation, saying the Ministry collaborated with two communities every quarter to carry out clean up exercises.

He expressed appreciation to Ojodu LCDA, Community Development Committee, Community Development Association, residents of Orile-Aguda community, state volunteer group and Coalition of Lagos Environmental Groups for their support to ensure the cleanliness of the environment.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, the Chairman, Ojodu Local Government Development Area, Hon. Segun Odumbaku, charged the residents to always keep their environment safe and clean, especially at this period of cholera epidemic.

Odumbaku, who spoke through the Vice Chairman, Hon. Bunmi Oluyadi, said Iives have been lost to the cholera outbreak, urging everyone to always keep their environment clean by embracing proper waste disposal amongst others.