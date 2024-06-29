Ghanaian songster graces Glo-powered African Voices

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and musical innovator, Wendy Shay, is the guest this week on African Voices Playmakers powered by telecommunications services provider, Globacom.

The 30-minute magazine programme on Cable News Network will showcase the talents and skills which have assisted Shay in her journey to the top of her career as well as her impact in her non-profit social engagements.

Originally Wendy Asiamah Addo, born February 20, 1996, Shay is a former nurse and midwife who plays a unique music style, which is a blend of Afrobeats, highlife, and hiplife genres.

Her hit albums include “Uber Driver” and “Africa Money.”

Wendy Shay, brand ambassador for the Youth Employment Agency in Ghana, won the Best New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards among other awards.

African Voices Playmakers will be on air at 8:30am on Saturday.

The edition will be repeated the same Saturday at 12pm on Sunday at 4:30am and 7pm.

More repeats come on Monday at 4am on Saturday next week at 8:30am, 12pm and on Sunday at 4:30am and 7pm and at 4am on Monday.