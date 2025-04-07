Lagos pledges support at Autism Art Exhibition

In a demonstration of commitment to inclusivity and support for creative expression, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has pledged the Lagos State Government’s infrastructural and financial support to the annual Autism Art Exhibition.

The Commissioner made the pledge on Saturday at the seventh edition of the event, held at TR Art Gallery, Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

At the event, she commended the outstanding artistic talents of children on the autism spectrum and underscored the importance of providing platforms that encourage self-expression for neurodiverse individuals.

“These are the kinds of support we can give to them,” the Commissioner stated, adding: “It’s not just about funding—it’s about creating an environment where they can be seen, appreciated, and heard through their art.”

Benson-Awoyinka further encouraged parents of children on the autism spectrum to continue to nurture their creative abilities.

“Please continue to let these children express themselves through art,” she said, adding: “You never know—these artworks could someday appreciate in value.

Also Read

“More importantly, they offer us a window into their inner world, expressed in ways that words sometimes cannot capture.”

While touring the impressive exhibition of vibrant artworks, the Commissioner described the display as deeply moving.

“What I see here is the soul of each child speaking through colour and shape,” she noted, adding: “Art becomes their voice—it allows us to connect with their innermost thoughts and emotions.”

She also commended the founder of the initiative, Dotun Akande, for her unwavering dedication to showcasing the creative potential of children on the spectrum.

She said: “Mrs. Akande has created a laudable platform.

“This is how we ensure these children are not only included but also celebrated.”

Benson-Awoyinka revealed that the Ministry is taking steps to incorporate autism-focused art programmes into the State’s tourism and arts calendar.

She remarked: “Art has become a significant component of our cultural and creative landscape.

“As we roll out our tourism calendar, this important community will certainly be represented.”

On her part, Akande expressed gratitude for the growing support and highlighted the significance of the initiative.

She said: “Even when some of these children do not speak, their art speaks volumes.

“We organise this exhibition to showcase their brilliance and encourage families not to hide these children away.

“There is so much potential and purpose in each of them.”

The event was attended by notable personalities, including the MD/CEO of Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation, Doyin Akinyanju, who joined the Commissioner in viewing the thought-provoking works on display.

The exhibition served not only as a celebration of artistic talent, but as a powerful reminder that every child deserves to be seen, heard, and valued—and sometimes, their voices are most vividly expressed through art.

Post Views: 15