Lagos speaks on death of pregnant lady allegedly denied treatment over N500,000 deposit

The Lagos State Government has launched a probe into the death of a pregnant lady, Kemi Folajimi, whose husband, Akinbobola Folajimi, claimed was rejected by a private hospital, As Salam Convalescent Centre in Iwerekun 1, Ibeju/Lekki, over alleged failure to make a deposit of N500,000.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known in a statement he personally signed and issued on Saturday.

However, the hospital has denied rejecting the patient over the inability of the couple to make a deposit of N500,000.

Abayomi, in the statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said: “The Lagos State Government has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of a pregnant woman, Mrs. Folajimi, in Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki. The incident has led to public outrage, as it allegedly involved a birth attendant and a private healthcare facility that denied her care due to a lack of financial deposit. On behalf of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the entire health family, I extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family affected by this tragic loss. No one should die during childbirth.

“In response to the incident, the Lagos State Government is conducting a thorough investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding the death. The Lagos State Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), has formed a panel to uncover the details and identify any breaches in medical care standards. Initial investigations suggest that multiple parties, including a traditional birth attendant and the private hospital, were involved and are currently being interviewed.

“The investigation focuses on several critical areas: verification of the registration status of the individuals and facilities with HEFAMAA, compliance with approved scopes of practice, adherence to emergency medical protocols, and identification of any negligence that contributed to the incident. A report from the panel is anticipated soon, and those found responsible will face legal consequences.

“The Lagos State Government has reiterated that all healthcare facilities, public or private, must comply with HEFAMAA regulations, including accreditation and regular inspections. The government maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards facilities that operate illegally or fail to provide necessary emergency care, as such failures constitute a breach of medical ethics.

“We also wish to reiterate that no healthcare facility is permitted to deny emergency care to any patient, especially in life-threatening situations. It is a breach of medical ethics and regulatory obligations, and such acts will be met with strict penalties. We are also using this opportunity to reiterate government’s position in enforcing compliance and regulation of nursing homes and Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) as a holistic strategy to strengthen the healthcare system.

“The public is encouraged to report any healthcare facility that is not registered with HEFAMAA or is practicing beyond its accredited capacity, emphasizing the importance of using government-approved institutions for medical care. To enhance oversight, the government is intensifying monitoring efforts across all health establishments, ensuring they adhere to quality and safety standards.

“Moreover, the Lagos State Government calls on community leaders, religious organizations, and healthcare professionals to collaborate in promoting maternal and child health. The government is committed to justice for Mrs. Folajimi and her family, assuring that accountability for negligence and breach of duty will be pursued vigorously.

“In conclusion, the Lagos State Government extends its condolences to the Folajimi family and reaffirms its dedication to preventing similar tragedies in the future while fostering a safer healthcare environment for all residents.”

Responding to the earlier claim of Akinbobola Folajimi, the owner of As Salam Convalescent Centre, Rauf Salami, told The PUNCH: “On the day in question, a pregnant woman was brought to our centre.

“My colleague on duty reported that she had convulsed twice at home before arrival.

“Upon examination, it was clear that she required immediate blood transfusion and surgical attention.

“Given the complexity of the case, we advised the husband to take her to the Epe General Hospital, which is better equipped to handle such emergencies.

“We did not at any time demand any payment, as we prioritise the patient’s urgent need for specialised care.

“We referred her to a more suitable facility immediately after she was brought in, without even transferring her from the wheelchair used to bring her in.

“Regrettably, the following Monday, I saw a misleading post by the woman’s husband on TikTok, claiming that our facility had rejected his wife.

“Going by the reactions to what happened, it may frustrate one to the point of contemplating suicide because it was deeply frustrating.

“But that notwithstanding, people have been telling me to sue him.

“I could do that because I have my evidence.

“The woman was not registered in the hospital.

“We didn’t know her.

“When they brought her in, we discovered it was something we could not handle.

“If we had given her just one drip that day, she could have died because there was no blood left in her body.

“And to get blood in this medical profession is not something you can just go to the counter and demand.

“So, we advised him to take her to a facility where she could be properly cared for.

“They didn’t spend more than three to four minutes before they left.

“I don’t think the woman was registered in any hospital because if she had been receiving treatment during her antenatal period, she wouldn’t have been in that condition.

“We asked them to go to the general hospital because it was something we could not handle.

“I am a Muslim, and whatever comes a Muslim’s way, the best thing to say is ‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un’ (Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return).”

In the viral TikTok video, Folajimi had said: “The doctor told me to deposit N500,000, and I begged him to start doing whatever was needed to save my wife while I ran around for the money.

“But they drove us out like they didn’t care.

“Unfortunately, they blindly rejected us and asked me to take her to the General Hospital at Epe, even though the doctor knew that Epe from Lakwe is way too far for her condition.

“Before we rushed her to Epe, she was gone.”

