Nasarawa lawmaker distributes N3.1m education materials to constituents

Nasarawa State House of Assembly member, Onarigu Kana, has distributed educational materials worth N3.1 million to primary and secondary schools across the eight wards of his constituency.

Kana, representing Udege/Loko state constituency, said this Friday during the flag off of the first phase of the exercise in Loko Development Area.

He underscored the importance of education to human and societal development, hence the need of his gesture.

According to Kana, 355 schools across the eight electoral wards of his constituency benefited from gesture.

“The items distributed included over 3,000 exercise books, pencils and biros.

“Today, we are here for the flagging off of the distribution of writing materials to our pupils and students across schools in my constituency, as the importance of education to societal development cannot be overemphasised.

“No society will achieve meaningful progress and development without sound education,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the pupils and students to use the writing materials for the purpose they were meant for.

Kana assured of his determination to key into positive projects and policies that would have direct bearing on the lives of his constituents.

He also assured of empowerment of his people, quality and sound representation at the state legislature.

He however solicited for the support of his people to enable him; the Speaker of the state legislature, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, and the Government of Nasarawa State succeed.

The lawmaker also urged his constituents to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace, irrespective of their affiliations.

The stakeholders and beneficiaries who spoke during the exercise appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed to God to bless him abundantly.