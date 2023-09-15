Cambridge best student departs for UK as Bello fulfills promise

A teenager, Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, the recipient of the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award for 2022, has finally left the country for the United Kingdom for her studies.

This was made possible when Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, fulfilled his scholarship promise to the girl.

This was confirmed in a statement in Lokoja on Friday by his Media Aide, Onogwu Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Adeyemi earned this award in recognition of her exceptional performance in the 2022 Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS Level Examinations.

Adeyemi, who hails from Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, had the highest scores in the Cambridge examination conducted across 146 countries worldwide.

Bello had, about a month ago, pledged to support her education in the United Kingdom, where she had gained admission to study Law.

The teenage girl and her parents had paid a courtesy visit to the governor on August 23, 2023, when Bello awarded her the scholarship.

Mohammed explained that the scholarship, which covered tuition fees, accommodation and living expenses, was disbursed to Adeyemi before her departure to the United Kingdom on September 12, 2023 to commence her studies at the prestigious Newcastle University, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK.

He said Adeyemi, who aspired to excel in her international legal career with cross-border access to legal practice, described Bello’s scholarship award as a miraculous opportunity that would bring pride to the governor, the state and the global community.

According to him, Bello commended Adeyemi’s outstanding performance and urged young people to embrace education as the swiftest path to realising their dreams.

He quoted the governor to have emphasised that Adeyemi had achieved global recognition through her intellectual prowess rather than through any inappropriate means.

The aide said Bello was known for previously awarding multiple scholarships to exceptional students and supporting medical expenses for indigent patients both locally and internationally.

He said the governor expressed his satisfaction at having Adeyemi as one of the beneficiaries of his private scholarship scheme.

He said the Governor wished the teenager success in her academic pursuits.