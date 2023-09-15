House of Reps Speaker meets with Minister declared winner of poll

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, have met in Abuja over undisclosed reasons.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by Onyejeocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Gabriel Emameh.

He said that although the purpose for the meeting was not disclosed, it was believed to be connected with how to move the All Progressives Congress forward.

The Chief Press Secretary added that the reason for the meeting could also be related to what the Minister recently described as campaign of calumny by mischief makers who were out to pitch her against the APC.

Emameh said the meeting was coming some days after a faceless group believed to have been sponsored by some politicians launched a media campaign against the minister.

He said: “Onyejeocha had said that she would not be distracted by some fellow that she planned to cause a leadership crisis in the House of Representatives.

“This was just few days after she was declared the lawful winner of the Isiukwato/Imunneochi Federal Constituency election by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia.”

Emameh recalled that both Abbas and Onyejeocha, who was the immediate past Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, were still some of the longest serving lawmakers in the house.