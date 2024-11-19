NAHCON Chair, Prof. Pakistan, not under investigation – Group by Tajudeen Balogun

The Nigerian public has been told that the incumbent Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman Pakistan, is not under investigation over any alleged sleazy conduct.

The clarification was contained in a piece written by the National Coordinator, Media Support Team, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagarta and made public on Tuesday.

Nagarta declared that the allegation is the handiwork of mischief makers, insisting that the current NAHCON Chairman was never in the picture of any of the shoddy deals that took place as being alleged by the authorities during the 2024 Hajj exercise.

“In fact, he was appointed as NAHCON Chairman some months after the 2024 Hajj season was over,” the group recalled.

The Support Group’s declaration was prompted by a short, ambiguous, controversial and viral video clip on social media platforms on the public hearing that was organised on the 13th and 14th of November, 2024 respectively, by the House of Representatives investigative committee on the 2024 Hajj exercise in which the content provider of the questionable clip did not categorically and clearly explain to the public who amongst either the former Chairman of NAHCON, or the incumbent is actually being investigated.

The piece reads in part: “The appearance of Prof. Pakistan, at the scene of the public hearing and investigation was only necessitated by his position as the incumbent Chairman of the Commission, in order to witness the way and manner in which things will unfold, and also to brace up for the enormous task before him, as the new chairman of the Commission.

“We therefore, wish to unequivocally call on mischief makers to desist from such campaigns of calumny against the National Hajj Commission’s Chairman, in the interest of fairness, which is one of the cardinal principles of the pen profession”.

Recall that Prof. Pakistan resumed a few months ago, as substantive NAHCON Chair and Chief Executive. This happened after he was successfully screened by the Senate.

