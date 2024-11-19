Morocco 2025: Super Eagles played below standard — Eguavoen

Super Eagles Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, who was not happy with his team’s 1-2 loss to Rwanda in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifier, saying the team played below standard.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, witnessed a goalless first half.

Eguavoen, who spoke after the match on Monday, said it was a sad day for the team to lose to Rwanda in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as it had strategised to win the match.

He, however, expressed confidence in the players’ ability as football is all about winning, losing or drawing.

He said: “Below standard, I feel very sad right now.

“It was not what we planned for.

“We scored and then against the run of play, we conceded and I tried to change formation but it didn’t work.

“We conceded a second goal, we changed the game formation, brought in two strikers, and it just didn’t work.

“Football is about winning, losing or drawing.

“I think we have a strong squad but it just didn’t happen for us today.

“But I still very much believe in this team.”

Samuel Chukwuze had scored the only Nigerian goal and within the 10 minutes interval the Rwandan Samuel Marie equalised against the run of play.

Also Speaking after the match, Rwanda Coach, Torsten Spittler, said he was proud of his boys as they played according to instructions.

Spitter expressed happiness for defeating the Super Eagles on Nigerian soil, adding that he told his boys to frustrate the Super Eagles by playing their best.

He said: “I’m very proud of my boys, how they played here in Nigeria.

“I think it was well deserved.

“We defended well and played good football.

“Maybe today is our lucky day and a happy day for us, even though we have not qualified for the AFCON, but I think we are happy to have come here and get three points.

“We gave them a hard time from the beginning, you could see in the faces of Nigerian players that they didn’t enjoy this evening.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in spite of the defeat, the Super Eagles topped the group with 10 points to qualify for the AFCON scheduled for Morocco in 2025.

