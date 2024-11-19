CAF Awards: Ademola Lookman makes Top 5 shortlist

Ademola Lookman still looks on course to be crowned as the African Footballer of the Year, which ceremony will be held in Rabat, Morocco next month.

The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the Top 5 nominees in each of the men’s categories of the upcoming CAF Awards 2024.

The 2024 edition of the CAF Awards is set to take place in Rabat, Morocco on December 16, 2024.

Lookman makes the top five shortlist along with Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire/Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns).

Other categories announced on Monday include Goalkeeper of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Club of the Year, National Team of the Year

The glittering ceremony designed to celebrate African football excellence recognises exceptional performances in both club and national competitions, culminating in the prestigious titles of CAF African Player of the Year in both the men’s and women’s categories.

A total of seven categories have been confirmed by CAF in the Men’s Category of the awards, shortlisting the five top performing players, coaches, and teams in each of the categories.

The CAF Awards 2024 covers the period between January 2024 and October 2024.

